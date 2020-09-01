Silent cyber: The case for Stand-Alone Cyber Insurance Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Imagine that your business has been the victim of a cyberattack. It’s scary to think about, but it’s not all that uncommon in today’s always-on, all-the-time digital environment. Your business has General Liability coverage, so you assume you’re covered. Sadly, you most likely are not. In the past few years, there has been an increase in insurance coverage disputes involving General Liability and Commercial Crime policies related to coverage for cyberattacks. These attacks include phishing… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

