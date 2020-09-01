Silent cyber: The case for Stand-Alone Cyber Insurance
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () Imagine that your business has been the victim of a cyberattack. It’s scary to think about, but it’s not all that uncommon in today’s always-on, all-the-time digital environment. Your business has General Liability coverage, so you assume you’re covered. Sadly, you most likely are not. In the past few years, there has been an increase in insurance coverage disputes involving General Liability and Commercial Crime policies related to coverage for cyberattacks. These attacks include phishing…