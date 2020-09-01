Abandon the NFL? Partners don't, even during a pandemic Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )





They stood pat.



The league even added two major companies: Subway and Invisalign.



The truth is that not even COVID-19 has scared away the folks who, frankly, desperately need pro football to get their sales pitches and promotions across to more than 187 million Americans who call themselves NFL fans.



So they have stuck around, which shouldn't be surprising.



“The NFL just wrote new business with Subway, which is very unusual during the pandemic,” says Marc Ganis, co-founder of Chicago-based consulting group Sportscorp and a confidant of many NFL owners.



"Delivery service companies are gearing up for a load of business. People will order in a lot more now, so they are expecting a big blowout on the sponsorship side with the NFL back.



“Procter & Gamble and cleaning services, too."



Across the board, though, the NFL has not had to deal with defections. Potential alterations in contracts, yes. But departures? Not really.



“We have not had those conversations (of companies departing),” says Tracie Rodburg, NFL Senior vice president of sponsorship. “But we’ve had real conversations about the messaging and how we come out together. We have been so close with our partners since March when this first started affecting everybody, and they are nonstop. Making sure we are providing them the right information so they can make the right decision for their business.”



Those decisions, naturally, have become more difficult to make during a pandemic that likely will last through the entire NFL schedule and playoffs.



