Auckland house prices hit record, Covid had 'negligible' impact - Barfoot & Thompson Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Auckland was in alert level 3 for more than half of last month but the city's largest real estate agency network said the lockdown had very little effect on property deals and a new all-time high price has been established.Peter...

