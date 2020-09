TU to purchase majority equity stake in Red Lobster Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Thai Union Group Plc (TU), along with a consortium of investors, announced plans on Tuesday to purchase a majority equity stake in US seafood chain Red Lobster from Golden Gate Capital, which has held a controlling stake in the company. 👓 View full article

