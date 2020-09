You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Green Recovery: how Australia can clean up its act on energy



One third of Australia's carbon emissions come from electricity – and that's in large part due to coal-fired power. So why aren't we moving faster to renewable sources? Experts say renewables could.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 03:41 Published 2 weeks ago Chancellor confirms 'hard times are here' as UK plunges into economic recession



Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that the ONS figures confirm that "hard times arehere" as Britain officially entered into the largest recession on record. Thefigures showed the coronavirus pandemic sent.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:23 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this