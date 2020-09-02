Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How the British studio behind 'Fall Guys' went from near-disaster to launching one of the biggest gaming hits of all time

Business Insider Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Mediatonic is the independent UK studio behind 'Fall Guys.' In 2016 the firm had to rethink its future because of project cancellations — now, it's created a smash hit.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Fall Guys raises $1 million for gamers with physical disabilities

Fall Guys raises $1 million for gamers with physical disabilities 00:49

 The developer of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has announced that it’s raised $1 million for charity.On August 17, the official Fall Guys Twitter account declared the Battle of the Brands, an online auction benefiting Special Effect.Special Effect is a U.K.-based charity that provides specialized...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New Call Of Duty reveal, Fall Guys is an esport, Doom Eternal at 1000fps - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 28 Aug 2020 [Video]

New Call Of Duty reveal, Fall Guys is an esport, Doom Eternal at 1000fps - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 28 Aug 2020

This week, we talk about: - the reveal for Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War - Fall Guys turning into an esport - the new League of Legends song - someone managing to get Doom Eternal to run at 1000fps

Credit: YTV SG     Duration: 04:42Published
Want to play 'Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout' on your phone? [Video]

Want to play 'Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout' on your phone?

Then there's one SMALL catch you should know about.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published
Drunk Guys Fall While Dancing on Table [Video]

Drunk Guys Fall While Dancing on Table

These drunk guys were having a good time and dancing on the table. Suddenly, the table broke, and they fell on the ground. Thankfully, they didn't seem too hurt as they stood up all by themselves post..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:14Published

Tweets about this

stokel

Chris Stokel-Walker RT @shonaghosh: My big profile on @FallGuysGame and the British studio behind it is out. CEO Dave Bailey described how the smash hit game w… 2 minutes ago

aurelienpiat

Aurélien How the British studio behind 'Fall Guys' went from near-disaster to launching one of the biggest gaming... https://t.co/RaQCCYfDEb #tech 4 minutes ago

shonaghosh

Shona Ghosh RT @businessinsider: How the British studio behind 'Fall Guys' went from near-disaster to launching one of the biggest gaming hits of all t… 9 minutes ago

shonaghosh

Shona Ghosh My big profile on @FallGuysGame and the British studio behind it is out. CEO Dave Bailey described how the smash hi… https://t.co/B9WWTenbGG 11 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider How the British studio behind 'Fall Guys' went from near-disaster to launching one of the biggest gaming hits of al… https://t.co/3STaaAjb0S 22 minutes ago