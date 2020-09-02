Global  
 

40 Under 40 Class of 2020: Mid-South Infectious Disease Associates' Dr. Hiren Pokharna

bizjournals Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Infectious disease physician, Mid-South Infectious Disease Associates Even in a global pandemic, Dr. Hiren Pokharna sets himself apart. As an infectious disease specialist, he is on the front lines battling COVID-19.  Pokharna has worked more than 100 hours a week since March, seeing and managing countless COVID patients, according to Dr. Henry Sullivant, chief medical officer at Baptist Memorial Health Care Corp. Pre-COVID, Pokharna worked to help reduce deaths from sepsis, a life-threatening…
