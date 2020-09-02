40 Under 40 Class of 2020: Mid-South Infectious Disease Associates' Dr. Hiren Pokharna

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Long-Haulers' Experience Health Problems Long After 'Recovering' From COVID-19



People known as 'long-haulers,' are those living with lingering COVID-19 symptoms. Considered to be medically recovered, they're still not well. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says many.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:34 Published 2 weeks ago The Most Frustrating Things During COVID-19, According to Infectious Disease Experts



The United States has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and infectious disease experts are troubled by a lot of things at this point of COVID-19 Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:56 Published 3 weeks ago Sweden's disease expert says just wearing face masks could be 'very dangerous'



Sweden's disease expert says just wearing face masks could be 'very dangerous' Credit: nypost Duration: 00:59 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this