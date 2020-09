PAH You'll still have to pay it and it will hurt more, because it will come out of your pay in 1 lump sum when due. Cou… https://t.co/m5CyRfYcMS 17 minutes ago kidsrfirst.net This needs more coverage Did you know this isn’t a tax break but a deferral ? Did you know your take home pay c… https://t.co/O8x7X9AGKk 1 hour ago Levin Inches™ RT @StridentConserv: Trump's scheme to enact a payroll tax holiday for millions of workers could shrink paychecks early next year. Trump's… 2 hours ago Kristi B, Business Insider: Trump's payroll tax holiday could shrink workers' take-home pay early next year - Business Inside… https://t.co/hD9hzglYhg 2 hours ago icey 💯🇺🇸 ✊🏾 Trump's payroll tax holiday could shrink workers' take-home pay early next year https://t.co/Tw7Ka09O8O 2 hours ago WPFO FOX23 RT @WGME: Some Mainers could see a boost in their take-home pay as President Trump’s executive order on payroll taxes takes effect, but exp… 2 hours ago CBS 13 News Some Mainers could see a boost in their take-home pay as President Trump’s executive order on payroll taxes takes e… https://t.co/UjqRSgRQiH 2 hours ago LlamasandLaces Trump's payroll tax holiday could shrink workers' take-home pay early next year - Business Insider https://t.co/A5ecSm0N8L 11 hours ago