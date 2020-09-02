Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Government bans 118 mobile apps including PUBG

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Nearly two months after banning 59 apps with Chinese links, the ministry of information & technology on Wednesday banned 118 more mobile applications including popular gaming app PUBG. In an official statement, the ministry said apps have been banned as they are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rise Of The TV Bots: How Fraudulent Apps Are Poaching CTV Ads [Video]

Rise Of The TV Bots: How Fraudulent Apps Are Poaching CTV Ads

The problem of ad fraud has become all too familiar for many working in the industry, spawning a collection of companies that aim to root it out. But, whilst many people think digital ad fraud stops at..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:17Published
'Even US President spoke of India's ban on TikTok': Ravi Shankar Prasad [Video]

'Even US President spoke of India's ban on TikTok': Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke on the government's decision to ban Chinese apps. He said that the Modi government would never compromise on the digital security and privacy of Indians. Prasad..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:07Published
Why Posting Your Running Routes Online Is A Bad, Bad Idea [Video]

Why Posting Your Running Routes Online Is A Bad, Bad Idea

In 2019, a Runner’s World survey found that 84% of women have said they experienced some kind of harassment that left them feeling unsafe. So, why in the world would anyone post their running routes..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Centre bans 118 more Chinese mobile Apps, including PUBG, amid border tensions with Beijing

 Amid growing tensions with China over the situation at the Kline of Actual Control (LAC), the Narendra Modi government has now banned 118 more Chinese mobile...
Zee News

PUBG among 118 Chinese apps banned by Indian government: Check full list

 The Centre on Wednesday decided to ban 118 Chinese mobile apps in view of the information available that they are engaged in activities that are prejudicial to...
DNA Also reported by •HinduIndiaTimesFossbytes

PUBG Mobile Banned In India Along With 118 Other Chinese Apps

 After banning TikTok and hundreds of other apps, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology(MeiY) has banned PUBG Mobile in India. The Indian...
Fossbytes


Tweets about this

Amitkau57474109

Amit kaushik (शिक्षित बेरोजगार) RT @EconomicTimes: The new apps include popular mobile gaming app #PUBG, and apps from the stable of Baidu, WeChat and Tencent. https://t.… 1 minute ago

UdayKrSingha

Uday (উদয়) 🇮🇳 PUBG Ban: Government Bans 118 Chinese Apps and Games Including PUBG Mobile, Apus Launcher, Rules of Survival… https://t.co/FiPV5BWfdm 1 minute ago

mprashant_ag

Prashant Agnihotri Ministry of information and technology bans an additional 118 Chinese mobile apps including gaming app PUBG amid bo… https://t.co/9ZtwHDlNxo 2 minutes ago

djofwinterfell

Dheeraj Jha RT @YourStoryCo: Indian government bans #PUBG in its latest crackdown on Chinese apps. Here's the full list of 118 apps that have been bann… 2 minutes ago

kant_bhar

RK RT @ttindia: PUBG Mobile, a wildly popular game in India, is among 118 more Chinese apps blocked by the government amid fresh tension over… 3 minutes ago

ETVBharat_Eng

ETVBharatEnglish Government bans 118 mobile apps including PUBG https://t.co/jPxoqpCzCX #118AppBanned #PUBG 4 minutes ago

AdilGauri

عادل‎ • RT @AmanRai28: Government bans 118 Chinese apps including Pubg mobile Le Pubg players : #PUBG https://t.co/mJcZGcfvtp 4 minutes ago

shailja_s

shailja How ridiculous is this? #china is invading our territory and the govt. is busy being passive-aggressive and banning… https://t.co/SpzExKu0pG 4 minutes ago