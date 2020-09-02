Government bans 118 mobile apps including PUBG

Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () Nearly two months after banning 59 apps with Chinese links, the ministry of information & technology on Wednesday banned 118 more mobile applications including popular gaming app PUBG. In an official statement, the ministry said apps have been banned as they are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.
The problem of ad fraud has become all too familiar for many working in the industry, spawning a collection of companies that aim to root it out. But, whilst many people think digital ad fraud stops at..
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke on the government's decision to ban Chinese apps. He said that the Modi government would never compromise on the digital security and privacy of Indians. Prasad..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:07Published
The Centre on Wednesday decided to ban 118 Chinese mobile apps in view of the information available that they are engaged in activities that are prejudicial to... DNA Also reported by •Hindu •IndiaTimes •Fossbytes