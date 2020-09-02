Global  
 

Homebuyers can afford '$32,000 more home' than a year ago, according to one analytics firm

bizjournals Wednesday, 2 September 2020
This story is available as part of a content partnership with WFAA-TV. For more local news, visit WFAA.com. The Data & Analytics division of Black Knight recently assessed the refinance market when interest rates dipped below 3 percent (they briefly jumped after that but have settled under 3 percent again). The firm found that at this rate, a record 18.1 million homeowners have incentive to conduct a do-over on their home loans. Black Knight estimates those who stand to benefit from a refi could…
