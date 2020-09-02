Report: Investment funds make bid to buy Kansas City Southern
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () Blackstone Group Inc. and Global Infrastructure Partners reportedly have made an offer to buy Kansas City Southern. The Wall Street Journal reported that the two huge investors have given a bid to the company. The news sent Kansas City Southern’s stock (NYSE: KSU) up by more than 5% in trading Wednesday afternoon. The Kansas City Business Journal has a message in to Kansas City Southern officials seeking comment. On July 31, The Wall Street Journal reported that Blackstone and GIP were exploring…
