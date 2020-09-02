Global  
 

Report: Investment funds make bid to buy Kansas City Southern

bizjournals Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Blackstone Group Inc. and Global Infrastructure Partners reportedly have made an offer to buy Kansas City Southern. The Wall Street Journal reported that the two huge investors have given a bid to the company. The news sent Kansas City Southern’s stock (NYSE: KSU) up by more than 5% in trading Wednesday afternoon. The Kansas City Business Journal has a message in to Kansas City Southern officials seeking comment. On July 31, The Wall Street Journal reported that Blackstone and GIP were exploring…
News video: Kansas City Chiefs, Clark Hunt continue fight for equality

Kansas City Chiefs, Clark Hunt continue fight for equality 02:14

 Following in his father's footsteps, Clark Hunt and the Kansas City Chiefs organization are continuing the fight for equality.

