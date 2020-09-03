United Airlines Plans To Furlough 16,370 Employees In October
Thursday, 3 September 2020 () United Airlines plans to furlough 16,370 employees in October, due to continuing losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic and collapse in air travel, according to reports citing the company's memo sent to employees.
United executives told reporters on Wednesday that the number is less than half of the airline's July furlough forecast, thanks in part to 7,400 employees accepting early retirements or voluntary departures, and an unspecified number taking unpaid leave.