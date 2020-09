Happiest Minds’ Rs 700-crore IPO opens on Sept 7 Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Ashok Soota’s nine-year-old, $100-million IT services venture Happiest Minds is going public. The issue opens on September 7 and ends on September 9. The price band has been set at Rs 165-166 per equity share, which values the offering at Rs 702 crore at the upper end. 👓 View full article

