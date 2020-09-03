Brookside Energy's Orion JV succeeds with workover operations at Mitchell 12-1 well in southern part of SCOOP Play Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) and partner Stonehorse Energy Ltd have successfully completed workover operations at the recently acquired Mitchell 12-1 well in the SWISH AOI in the southern part of the SCOOP Play in Oklahoma. The work was carried out by the Orion joint venture company with the well being within the Jewell Drilling Spacing Unit (DSU), part of the prolific Anadarko Basin. Workover activities resulted in gas and condensate being recovered to surface with the estimated 260 feet of perforations in the Sycamore formation (one of two main producing formations in the SWISH AOI) successfully isolated and treated, ready for production. Operations included pulling and testing of the production string, a mechanical integrity test to confirm the integrity of the wellbore casing and inspection of the surface production, separation and storage equipment. Further updates expected Following the clean-up of the perforations, near-wellbore skin and scale, the well was swabbed to remove around 30 barrels of treatment fluid. The well is currently shut-in ready for production awaiting installation of a gas meter to facilitate production rate measurement and gas sales. This work is expected to be completed shortly and both companies look forward to providing further updates.


