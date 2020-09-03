Opyl shares jump after developing a software that predicts the likelihood of vaccine trial success Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Opyl Ltd (ASX:OPL) has developed a software that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to make a probability of success prediction on the likelihood of a vaccine, drug, diagnostic or medical device succeeding in clinical trials.*Refining clinical trials*



Previous studies demonstrated that on average only 13.8% of all drugs in phase 1 clinical trials eventually win approval from regulators and enter the market.



Typically, vaccines have a higher success rate (33.4%) than most other drugs, while cancer drugs have a far lower rate of success (3%).



The application of the Opyl software platform is to work with drug and device development companies to refine their clinical trial approaches to improve the outcomes of their clinical studies, which reduces costs and accelerates the timeline to get new treatments to patients.*Success prediction tool*



Opyl chief executive officer Michelle Gallaher said: "We can see significant value in using the tool to inform clinical and treatment strategies, early procurement decision making and investments.



"The early outcome of this software trial, investigating the 475 registered COVID19 clinical trials related to vaccines or treatments, has delivered results that give us an indication of the power of the predictive platform in identifying the COVID19 trials, or any drug or device trial, with the greatest chance of success.



"Our approach is to use AI to not just predict the outcome, but to demonstrate that changing specific clinical trials variables can improve the probability of success.



"Our goal is to improve the efficiency, improve the application of research funding and ultimately the return on investment for scientists, clinicians, health technology developers and investors." 👓 View full article

