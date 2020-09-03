Atlanta News Atl Business Chronicle: Forbes: Tyler Perry, Atlanta's newest billionaire https://t.co/qkfEVlEuhO 18 minutes ago FourCornersRockford RT @23WIFR: WHO WANTS TO BE A BILLIONAIRE? The newly minted billionaire owns the rights to all 22 of his movies, which have grossed nearly… 2 hours ago #GROWING HOPE RT @wsbtv: Atlanta’s Tyler Perry becomes billionaire, according to Forbes https://t.co/YJQXaaqEnN 8 hours ago ➡️➡️ En J🌎I My World ⬅️⬅️ Atlanta’s Tyler Perry becomes billionaire, according to Forbes https://t.co/K0t4Ib8GZo 9 hours ago Roshaunda Green, MBA RT @ajc: Atlanta-based media mogul Tyler Perry has earned a whopping $1.4 billion over the past 15 years and is now in the lofty world of b… 9 hours ago Suleiman Grundy RT @13abc: The newly minted billionaire owns the rights to all 22 of his movies, which have grossed nearly $1 billion to date. Perry also… 9 hours ago WTVG 13abc The newly minted billionaire owns the rights to all 22 of his movies, which have grossed nearly $1 billion to date.… https://t.co/AuAsB6S5uQ 9 hours ago RatchetFridayMedia.com® Tyler Perry Is Officially a Billionaire According to Forbes Magazine, Atlanta's own Tyler Perry has officially https://t.co/zVONYzCdHe 10 hours ago