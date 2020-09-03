Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Forbes: Tyler Perry, Atlanta's newest billionaire

bizjournals Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
From rags to riches. Media mogul Tyler Perry, who was once homeless, is now worth $1 billion.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire

Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire 01:46

 Make way for Madea! According to 'Forbes', Tyler Perry is officially a billionaire. The 50-year-old joins Oprah Winfrey, Jay-Z, Kanye West and more celebs in the Hollywood billionaires club.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tyler Perry Is A Billionaire [Video]

Tyler Perry Is A Billionaire

Forbes magazine has declared Tyler Perry a billionaire. Perry was raised in poverty in New Orleans. CNN reports that Perry dropped out of high school and went through a period of homelessness as he..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
5 things to know about billionaire filmmaker Tyler Perry [Video]

5 things to know about billionaire filmmaker Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry recently joined the ranks of billionaires including Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg, according to Forbes.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:22Published
Tyler Perry officially becomes billionaire [Video]

Tyler Perry officially becomes billionaire

Filmmaker Tyler Perry has officially become a billionaire, according to Forbes magazine.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Tyler Perry Is 'Hollywood's Newest Billionaire,' According to Forbes

 Tyler Perry is a billionaire! The 51-year-old entertainer was named “Hollywood’s newest billionaire” by Forbes in a feature on Tuesday (September 1)....
Just Jared

Tyler Perry becomes Hollywood's latest billionaire

 Tyler Perry is Hollywood's newest billionaire, according to Forbes. The magazine said the popular filmmaker has joined the elite club after estimating his net...
CBS News

Tyler Perry is Hollywood's newest billionaire, Forbes says

 Forbes estimates Perry has earned over $1.4 billion in pretax income in the past 15 years.
CBS News


Tweets about this

AtlantaNewsFeed

Atlanta News Atl Business Chronicle: Forbes: Tyler Perry, Atlanta's newest billionaire https://t.co/qkfEVlEuhO 18 minutes ago

FourCornersRock

FourCornersRockford RT @23WIFR: WHO WANTS TO BE A BILLIONAIRE? The newly minted billionaire owns the rights to all 22 of his movies, which have grossed nearly… 2 hours ago

jadajordan75

#GROWING HOPE RT @wsbtv: Atlanta’s Tyler Perry becomes billionaire, according to Forbes https://t.co/YJQXaaqEnN 8 hours ago

herlilself

➡️➡️ En J🌎I My World ⬅️⬅️ Atlanta’s Tyler Perry becomes billionaire, according to Forbes https://t.co/K0t4Ib8GZo 9 hours ago

RoshaundaDGreen

Roshaunda Green, MBA RT @ajc: Atlanta-based media mogul Tyler Perry has earned a whopping $1.4 billion over the past 15 years and is now in the lofty world of b… 9 hours ago

ghettoglass

Suleiman Grundy RT @13abc: The newly minted billionaire owns the rights to all 22 of his movies, which have grossed nearly $1 billion to date. Perry also… 9 hours ago

13abc

WTVG 13abc The newly minted billionaire owns the rights to all 22 of his movies, which have grossed nearly $1 billion to date.… https://t.co/AuAsB6S5uQ 9 hours ago

RatchetFriday

RatchetFridayMedia.com® Tyler Perry Is Officially a Billionaire According to Forbes Magazine, Atlanta's own Tyler Perry has officially https://t.co/zVONYzCdHe 10 hours ago