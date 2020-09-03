|
Forbes: Tyler Perry, Atlanta's newest billionaire
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
From rags to riches. Media mogul Tyler Perry, who was once homeless, is now worth $1 billion.
Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire 01:46
Make way for Madea! According to 'Forbes', Tyler Perry is officially a billionaire. The 50-year-old joins Oprah Winfrey, Jay-Z, Kanye West and more celebs in the Hollywood billionaires club.
Tyler Perry Is A Billionaire
Forbes magazine has declared Tyler Perry a billionaire.
Perry was raised in poverty in New Orleans.
CNN reports that Perry dropped out of high school and went through a period of homelessness as he..
