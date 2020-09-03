Global  
 

Michael Jordan joins DraftKings as special adviser, investor

bizjournals Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Basketball legend Michael Jordan has signed on as a special adviser to DraftKings Inc. and agreed to take an equity interest in the sports-betting company. The NBA Hall of Fame player plans to "provide strategic and creative input to the board of directors on company strategy, product development, diversity, equity and belonging, marketing activities and other key initiatives," Boston-based DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) said in a statement Wednesday. As noted in the Buzz, news of Jordan's involvement…
