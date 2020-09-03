Michael Jordan joins DraftKings as special adviser, investor
Thursday, 3 September 2020 () Basketball legend Michael Jordan has signed on as a special adviser to DraftKings Inc. and agreed to take an equity interest in the sports-betting company. The NBA Hall of Fame player plans to "provide strategic and creative input to the board of directors on company strategy, product development, diversity, equity and belonging, marketing activities and other key initiatives," Boston-based DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) said in a statement Wednesday. As noted in the Buzz, news of Jordan's involvement…
AMC Entertainment shares are up on news that 70 percent of theaters will be open this weekend. Turnout for the highly anticipated Christopher Nolan film "Tenet" is expected to provide a boost for the..
DraftKings said basketball legend Michael Jordan will take an undisclosed equity stake in the fantasy sports and gambling company and join its board as a special... Newsmax Also reported by •Business Insider
Tweets about this
Stephen Mayne RT @Doc_Samantha: NBA legend and team owner Michael Jordan agreed to purchase an undisclosed stake in DraftKings Inc. and become a special… 15 minutes ago
Mohit Haram RT @Variety: Michael Jordan Joins DraftKings as Board Adviser, Receives Equity Stake in Online-Gambling Company https://t.co/ISgTVYqYYt 17 minutes ago
Prof Samantha Thomas NBA legend and team owner Michael Jordan agreed to purchase an undisclosed stake in DraftKings Inc. and become a sp… https://t.co/hElm5X35TG 17 minutes ago
Ilias Galiotos 🚀 DraftKings rallies 8% as MJ joins the betting company as a board advisor https://t.co/y5lxEbh4O3 17 minutes ago