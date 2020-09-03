Tyson Foods to open medical clinics at some meat plants Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )





The Springdale, Arkansas-based company, which processes about 20% of all beef, pork and chicken in the U.S., said its plan to open the clinics near its plants was in the works before the coronavirus struck this year, but that they will undoubtedly help the company respond to the pandemic.



Tyson said it would initially set up clinics near seven of its plants, including in Storm Lake, Iowa, and Holcomb, Kansas, in a pilot program. It didn't announce the other locations Thursday. The clinics would open early next year, providing primary care to thousands of Tyson workers and their families.



Tyson is joining a long list of companies that have clinics on or near their worksites or bring in physicians to ensure employees receive annual physicals. Companies say having clinics can reduce health insurance costs by cutting out unnecessary emergency room visits and helping better manage chronic conditions such as diabetes and obesity. It can also improve productivity because employees don't have to take as much time off for doctor's appointments.



“Some of our frontline team members aren’t using their health plan benefits, and others don’t seek care until there’s a crisis," said Johanna Söderström, Tyson's chief human resources officer. "We want to change that by providing access to care that can help detect health conditions early and promote healthy habits.”



Although Tyson has broader goals for its clinics, Söderström said the pandemic reinforced how important this plan is. The clinics will help educate workers about the coronavirus and address underlying conditions that could make the virus more dangerous. Meatpacking plant workers... OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tyson Foods is planning to open medical clinics at several of its U.S. plants to improve the health of its workers and better protect them from the coronavirus The Springdale, Arkansas-based company, which processes about 20% of all beef, pork and chicken in the U.S., said its plan to open the clinics near its plants was in the works before the coronavirus struck this year, but that they will undoubtedly help the company respond to the pandemic.Tyson said it would initially set up clinics near seven of its plants, including in Storm Lake, Iowa, and Holcomb, Kansas, in a pilot program. It didn't announce the other locations Thursday. The clinics would open early next year, providing primary care to thousands of Tyson workers and their families.Tyson is joining a long list of companies that have clinics on or near their worksites or bring in physicians to ensure employees receive annual physicals. Companies say having clinics can reduce health insurance costs by cutting out unnecessary emergency room visits and helping better manage chronic conditions such as diabetes and obesity. It can also improve productivity because employees don't have to take as much time off for doctor's appointments.“Some of our frontline team members aren’t using their health plan benefits, and others don’t seek care until there’s a crisis," said Johanna Söderström, Tyson's chief human resources officer. "We want to change that by providing access to care that can help detect health conditions early and promote healthy habits.”Although Tyson has broader goals for its clinics, Söderström said the pandemic reinforced how important this plan is. The clinics will help educate workers about the coronavirus and address underlying conditions that could make the virus more dangerous. Meatpacking plant workers... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Deszirae Boldt - HR "Tyson Foods to Open Medical Clinics at Some Meat Plants" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/FNCVu0FX3A 5 minutes ago Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Tyson Foods to open medical clinics at some meat plants https://t.co/ZS9ldLST7U 14 minutes ago PulpNews Crime #Tyson Foods to open medical clinics at some meat plants - Sep 3 @ 7:21 AM ET https://t.co/y1WvAcfs1h 19 minutes ago Star World Tyson Foods to open medical clinics at some meat plants https://t.co/o3hlYgptKd 25 minutes ago NAVARRE MEDIA Tyson Foods to open medical clinics at some meat plants (from @AP) https://t.co/5Orzqi2lQ5 27 minutes ago KJAN Radio Tyson Foods to open medical clinics at some meat plants https://t.co/H2YcFZN8FO 32 minutes ago WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Tyson Foods to open medical clinics at some meat plants https://t.co/d7BpPhc0Nw #Agriculture #Business… https://t.co/63o27RJSf1 33 minutes ago WatchOurCity.com OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tyson Foods is planning to open medical clinics at several of its U.S. plants to improve the hea… https://t.co/hWlFpJkvnE 34 minutes ago

