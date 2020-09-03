Global  
 

Fairview plans sale of home health and hospice business with nearly 1,000 employees

bizjournals Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Fairview Health Services plans to sell its home health and hospice business to AccentCare Inc., a Dallas-based post-acute care company. The new company will be known as AccentCare Fairview. Terms of the deal were not disclosed; the deal is expected to close sometime in early November. Fairview will retain a 20% stake in the business. Ebenezer, Fairview's senior living subsidiary and the largest operator of senior homes in the Twin Cities, is not a part of the deal. Fairview's home health and hospice…
