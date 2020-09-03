Global  
 

Wrangler introduces Jeep's first electric-powered vehicle

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 3 September 2020
DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler's Jeep brand is starting to offer gas-electric hybrid and eventually full electric powertrains across its lineup.

The company rolled out the first of them Thursday, a plug-in Wrangler to go on sale in the U.S., Europe and China early next year.

The main reason driving the new offerings likely is FCA's obligation to meet fuel economy and pollution regulations in Europe, China, and the U.S. or face stiff fines or steep costs to buy electric vehicle credits from companies like Tesla.

The Wrangler 4xe can go 25 miles on electricity before a 2-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine takes over. Drivers can choose to have an engine-powered generator recharge the batteries (at a higher fuel consumption rate), although it would take about 2.5 hours at 45 to 55 mph (72.4 to 88.5 kilometers per hour) to fully replenish them.

Fiat Chrysler and Jeep, by far its most popular brand, have been late to the electric vehicle party. While crosstown rivals Ford and General Motors are rolling out new fully electric vehicles, Fiat Chrysler's only offering with battery power in the U.S. is a hybrid Chrysler Pacifica minivan.

The Wrangler 4xe, due in showrooms early next year, will have a 375 horsepower available if electric and gas motors are used at the same time, and the company says it will get the equivalent of 50 miles per gallon of gasoline (21.3 kilometers per liter). It can also run in a hybrid mode, switching between gasoline and electricity to get the most efficiency.

Fiat Chrysler says Jeep will have electric options on each of its vehicles in the next few years. Already it's introducing plug-in Compass and Renegade small SUVs in Europe.

It's not clear if there's a big market yet for a plug-in Wrangler, or any electric vehicles for that matter,...
News video: 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Feature with Micky Bly

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Feature with Micky Bly 03:27

 The Jeep® brand has introduced its new Wrangler 4xe, marking the arrival of the most capable, technically advanced and eco-friendly Wrangler ever. Jeep Wrangler 4xe models will be available in Europe, China and the United States by early 2021. The Jeep Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe models –...

