Cubs partner with DraftKings, plans to open sportsbook at Wrigley Field
Thursday, 3 September 2020 () Online sports betting company DraftKings is partnering with the Chicago Cubs on plans to bring a sportsbook to the Friendly Confines. The Cubs announced Thursday that it has named DraftKings its official sports betting and daily fantasy sports partner, and the two are working to open a physical sportsbook at Wrigley Field. Dubbed DraftKings Sportsbook at Wrigley Field, the entertainment venue will allow sports fans to make wagers at betting windows and self-serve kiosks at the stadium. The move…
If COVID-19 kills an additional 1 million White Americans, the numbers will match a grim stat. It would reduce their average life expectancy to levels seen by Black Americans. However, these number are..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:36Published
Tweets about this
AGirlisAryaStark RT @DEvanAltman: The Cubs announced a partnership with DraftKings on a $100M deal to open a big sportbook at Wrigley. But this isn’t really… 53 seconds ago
Evan Altman The Cubs announced a partnership with DraftKings on a $100M deal to open a big sportbook at Wrigley. But this isn’t… https://t.co/K8EX1TLVWG 1 minute ago