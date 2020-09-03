Cubs partner with DraftKings, plans to open sportsbook at Wrigley Field Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Online sports betting company DraftKings is partnering with the Chicago Cubs on plans to bring a sportsbook to the Friendly Confines. The Cubs announced Thursday that it has named DraftKings its official sports betting and daily fantasy sports partner, and the two are working to open a physical sportsbook at Wrigley Field. Dubbed DraftKings Sportsbook at Wrigley Field, the entertainment venue will allow sports fans to make wagers at betting windows and self-serve kiosks at the stadium. The move… 👓 View full article

