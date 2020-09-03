Beauty giant Estée Lauder will review its products for 'cultural sensitivity,' including the use of terms 'brightening' and 'whitening,' according to a leaked memo

Priyanshu Pande RT @TheManWhoSmiles: Estée Lauder is reviewing its entire product suite for “cultural sensitivity.” https://t.co/f2JM4C2m6Z 7 hours ago The Joker Estée Lauder is reviewing its entire product suite for “cultural sensitivity.” https://t.co/f2JM4C2m6Z 8 hours ago Retail News Bot Beauty giant Estée Lauder will review its products for 'cultural sensitivity,' including the use of terms 'brighten… https://t.co/BmppQy0Gmr 3 days ago WADD RT @businessinsider: Beauty giant Estée Lauder will review its products for 'cultural sensitivity,' including the use of terms 'brightening… 3 days ago bjorngalleri Beauty giant Estée Lauder will review its products for 'cultural sensitivity,' including the use of terms 'brighten… https://t.co/kOntMjx0At 3 days ago Business Insider Beauty giant Estée Lauder will review its products for 'cultural sensitivity,' including the use of terms 'brighten… https://t.co/BVm2RAYk6u 3 days ago