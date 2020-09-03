|
Beauty giant Estée Lauder will review its products for 'cultural sensitivity,' including the use of terms 'brightening' and 'whitening,' according to a leaked memo
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Beauty giant Estée Lauder Companies, which owns Clinique, MAC, and Bobbi Brown, will review both current and future products.
