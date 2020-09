BBJ Editor RT @BosBizJournal: DraftKings would gain in-venue signage at Wrigley Field as part of its deal with the Chicago Cubs.​ https://t.co/uyEnZNm… 6 minutes ago

Boston Business Journal DraftKings would gain in-venue signage at Wrigley Field as part of its deal with the Chicago Cubs.​ https://t.co/uyEnZNmt2j 12 minutes ago

Sports Business Journal .@DraftKings is now the official sports betting and daily fantasy provider of the @Cubs, and as part of this deal,… https://t.co/Xx6Mqt6WEI 3 hours ago

Jeremy Schilling RT @sbjsbd: #BREAKING: @DraftKings is working to develop a flagship retail sportsbook near Wrigley Field as part of a new deal that makes i… 5 hours ago