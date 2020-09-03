Bloomberg donating $100 million to students at four historically Black medical schools
Thursday, 3 September 2020 () Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is donating $100 million to students at four historically Black medical schools. As first reported by The New York Times, Bloomberg is donating to students at Charles R. Drew University of Science and Medicine, in Los Angeles; Howard University College of Medicine, in Washington; Morehouse School of Medicine, in Atlanta; and Meharry Medical College in Nashville. The donation — one of the biggest by a single donor to historically Black schools — will…
A California high school student is beingpraised for going above and beyond forchildren living with medical conditions.Ariella Pacheco, a 17-year-old incomingsenior, partnered with a charity to create..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 00:57Published
Morehouse School of Medicine will receive a financial shot in the arm that could reduce a major side effect of earning a medical degree: loan debt. Bloomberg... bizjournals Also reported by •FOXNews.com
Tweets about this
Darrian RT @wjz: Mike Bloomberg is donating $100 million to four historically Black medical schools in a bid to improve medical care for Black Amer… 5 days ago
RLAS RT @CBSThisMorning: Mike Bloomberg is donating $100 million to four historically Black medical schools in a bid to improve medical care for… 5 days ago
Suzanne RT @NotHoodlum: Mike Bloomberg is donating $100 million to four historically Black medical schools. The donation means about 800 medical st… 6 days ago
Changing America Michael Bloomberg announced on Thursday that his philanthropic organization is donating $100 million to the nation’… https://t.co/o7uzGVnqHS 6 days ago