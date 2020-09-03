Global  
 

Bloomberg donating $100 million to students at four historically Black medical schools

bizjournals Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is donating $100 million to students at four historically Black medical schools. As first reported by The New York Times, Bloomberg is donating to students at Charles R. Drew University of Science and Medicine, in Los Angeles; Howard University College of Medicine, in Washington; Morehouse School of Medicine, in Atlanta; and Meharry Medical College in Nashville. The donation — one of the biggest by a single donor to historically Black schools — will…
 On Thursday, Bloomberg Philanthropies announced a $100 million donation to four HBCU medical schools, including Meharry Medical College.

