Alert: Dow Jones Industrial Average falls as much as 1,000 points as a steep drop in tech companies pulls rest of market lower

US stocks fluctuated on Monday. Traders considered the economic recovery against climbing COVID-19 cases and lingering US-China tensions. S&P 500 remained on pace for its best August since 1984. Still, coronavirus cases continue to climb in the US. Tensions between the US and China are elevated over...
In early trading on Thursday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, American Express has lost..
US stocks climbed on Wednesday with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite extending records. According to Business Insider, both indexes closed at all-time highs on Tuesday. The rally was partly spurred by..