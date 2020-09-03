Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

5 actions for business leaders to counter contraction in higher education and beyond

bizjournals Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Talking about contraction in higher education often refers to a drawing down of resources, a decreasing student population, building closings and a cancellation of athletics. School officials and administrators accept that one or more of those contractions may be on the near event horizon for many institutions of higher ed. Yet the most harmful type of contraction, one that is less quantifiable, is a contraction of creative, connected problem-solving. Here are five linked actions — that…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New Education Policy 2020: Push for technology amid Covid-19, other key reforms [Video]

New Education Policy 2020: Push for technology amid Covid-19, other key reforms

Cabinet on Wednesday approved the New Education Policy 2020. Union Ministers for Information and Broadcasting (I&B)Prakash Javadekar and Human Resource Development (HRD) and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 12:48Published
Shoe-seller's daughter secures 97% in 12th board exams in Madhya Pradesh [Video]

Shoe-seller's daughter secures 97% in 12th board exams in Madhya Pradesh

The daughter of a roadside shoe-seller in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur has secured 97% in Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination. Madhu Arya has secured 3rd place in the stream's merit list. Her..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:05Published

Tweets about this

AtlantaNewsFeed

Atlanta News Atl Business Chronicle: 5 actions for business leaders to counter contraction in higher education and beyond https://t.co/byhjy8zUZM 44 seconds ago

marcambinder

Marc Ambinder RT @bobgourley: Getting excited about this, @marcambinder's material is incredible, and leads to actions that can inform your business str… 1 week ago

bobgourley

Bob Gourley Getting excited about this, @marcambinder's material is incredible, and leads to actions that can inform your busi… https://t.co/aKbo6eGxmt 1 week ago