British Health Secretary replies to Tony Abbott 'homophobic misogynist' question saying 'he's also an expert on trade'
Friday, 4 September 2020 () The British Health Secretary has defended the appointment of Tony Abbott into a new trade role, when asked for his response about Mr Abbott being a 'homophobic misogynist' during a live interview. The British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said 'he's also an expert on trade' in response to the question by Sky News presenter.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has commented on former Australian PM Tony Abbott amid significant pressure to block his appointment as a UK trade envoy.
