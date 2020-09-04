Global  
 

British Health Secretary replies to Tony Abbott 'homophobic misogynist' question saying 'he's also an expert on trade'

SBS Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
The British Health Secretary has defended the appointment of Tony Abbott into a new trade role, when asked for his response about Mr Abbott being a 'homophobic misogynist' during a live interview. The British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said 'he's also an expert on trade' in response to the question by Sky News presenter.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Boris Johnson comments on Tony Abbott during HS2 site visit

Boris Johnson comments on Tony Abbott during HS2 site visit 00:46

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has commented on former Australian PM Tony Abbott amid significant pressure to block his appointment as a UK trade envoy. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

