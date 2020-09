You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Amid Ladakh tension, Rajnath Singh to meet China's Defence Minister in Moscow



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to meet his Chinese counterpart in Moscow on Friday evening. The meeting has been sought by Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghi amid border tensions. The meeting will be.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:12 Published 3 hours ago ‘Negotiations only way forward’: India on tensions with China along LAC



India on Thursday said the border tension in Ladakh over the past four months is a "direct result" of Chinese actions aimed at effecting unilateral change in the status quo of the region, and asserted.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:51 Published 15 hours ago India -China border tension: 'Way ahead is military, diplomatic negotiations,' says MEA



Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), hit out at China for the tension at Line of Actual Control (LAC). MEA's Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that India strongly urges China to sincerely engage with.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:07 Published 19 hours ago

Tweets about this