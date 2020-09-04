Global  
 

Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Update Likely In October

RTTNews Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said an update could be provided on the late-stage trial of their vaccine candidate for coronavirus (COVID-19) as early as October 2020. "We are in a very advanced stage" and have already enrolled 23,000 out of the required 30,000 volunteer patients for the 'big pivotal' Phase 3 trial that began in late July," he said.
