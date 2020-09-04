Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Update Likely In October

Friday, 4 September 2020 () Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said an update could be provided on the late-stage trial of their vaccine candidate for coronavirus (COVID-19) as early as October 2020. "We are in a very advanced stage" and have already enrolled 23,000 out of the required 30,000 volunteer patients for the 'big pivotal' Phase 3 trial that began in late July," he said.
The Trump administration will pay nearly $2 billion to Pfizer for 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine it's developing with another company. In Connecticut on Wednesday, the pharmaceutical company..