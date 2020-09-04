Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Update Likely In October

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Race for Coronavirus vaccine moves forward: Pfizer begins final stage of testing



Just a day after the Moderna biotech company started one of the largest trials to test the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced that it is joining the final.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:36 Published on July 28, 2020 Pfizer Offers Update On COVID-19 Vaccine



The Trump administration will pay nearly $2 billion to Pfizer for 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine it's developing with another company. In Connecticut on Wednesday, the pharmaceutical company.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:49 Published on July 22, 2020 Pfizer Hopes For October Vaccine Approval



Pfizer Hopes For October Vaccine Approval Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:27 Published on July 22, 2020

