Covid-19 spreads quickly on Kansas, Missouri college campuses

Friday, 4 September 2020
Kansas and Missouri are seeing significant outbreaks of Covid-19 cases on or connected to college campuses, leading to quarantines at some schools. Less than a month into the fall semester, at least 1,400 college students and staff tested positive for the coronavirus throughout Kansas, despite moving some instruction online, The Kansas City Star reports. And that figure may represent an undercount because of the variety of testing strategies. Some of the positive results come from testing students…
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: COVID-19: College students returning to campus could drive new surges of cases

COVID-19: College students returning to campus could drive new surges of cases 01:48

 Communal living spaces and a younger population may be a contributing factor to new surges in COVID-19 cases on college campuses.

