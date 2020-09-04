|
|
|
You only have 7 months to buy Nintendo's new, remastered 3D Mario games for the Switch
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
In a very Nintendo twist, the upcoming collection of classic 3D Super Mario games will only be available for a limited time on the Nintendo Switch.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
|
The Morning After: Nintendo turned 'Super Mario' into a battle royale
Yesterday was interrupted by all the Mario game news you could ever want in a lifetime. Yes, we knew it was coming, but then it all just landed at once....
engadget
|
New Switch eShop deals from $3: Overcooked! 2, Axiom Verge, BioShock, more
After an exciting surprise Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct this morning, we are now tracking a number of new Switch game discounts via the eShop....
9to5Toys
|
Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Bros. U $40, Yoshi’s Crafted World $40, more
In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for *$39.99 shipped*. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60,...
9to5Toys
Tweets about this
|