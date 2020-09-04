|
Christmas Season Planning Underway At White House
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
First Lady Melania Trump has begun planning for the 2020 Christmas season at the White House. The First Lady and President Donald Trump are seeking volunteers as they open the White House up to the public for the traditional Christmas decorations. Also, the White House is inviting musicians including bands, choirs, and Christmas-themed entertainers to apply for the opportunity to perform duri
