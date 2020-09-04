KDKA Radio takes morning anchor Wendy Bell off the air following controversial comments Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Entercom Pittsburgh, the parent company of KDKA Radio, announced it took morning talk show host Wendy Bell off the air following controversial comments she made, including some made during her June 26 broadcast where she suggested that park rangers "shoot on-site" at protesters. The video was widely shared on social media during the week of Aug. 30 and was accompanied by another video where Bell appeared to imply the "silent majority" was armed and ready. "Members of our community have recently… 👓 View full article

