AP Explains: 5 key takeaways from the August jobs report

The economy added nearly 1.4 million jobs in August, and the unemployment rate sank to 8.4% from 10.2% in July. Those improvements came despite a summertime surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases and the failure of Congress to pass another rescue aid package that most economists say is essential to sustain any recovery.



“The recovery continues to plow on,’’ said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics.



Yet hiring slowed for a second straight month. The August job gain was also the smallest in four months. And Friday’s jobs report suggested that many of the springtime job cuts have become permanent.



Here are five takeaways from the August jobs report:



THERE’S STILL A LONG WAY TO GO



As the pandemic slammed the United States in March and April, employers slashed 22 million jobs. Since then, the job market has been gradually bouncing back. From May through August, it's added 10.6 million positions. That's a robust gain. But it equals not even half the jobs that vanished in the springtime collapse. To take one example, factories now employ 720,000 fewer workers than they did in February.



“There obviously remains a lot of work to be done to return the labor market to a semblance of health,’’ said Sophia Koropeckyj, a managing director at Moody’s Analytics. “If the labor market were to generate jobs at the August rate, it would take 8.5 months to get back to the pre-pandemic level.



WASHINGTON (AP) —

