Check out the scenes from a fanless Kentucky Derby (PHOTOS)

bizjournals Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Greetings on an unusual Kentucky Derby day.  A fanless Derby at Churchill Downs Racetrack has created an eerie atmosphere in Louisville as the facility is normally defined by its massive crowds, boisterous personalities and endless energy on Derby week.  However, a quieter and more muted tone hangs over the event as only essential personnel, participants and media are roaming the track.   Protesters who objected to CDI hosting the Derby have gathered outside the racetrack, and counter-protesters…
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: 2020 Kentucky Derby Preview: Can Tiz The Law Keep His Triple Crown Hopes Alive?

2020 Kentucky Derby Preview: Can Tiz The Law Keep His Triple Crown Hopes Alive? 04:53

 SportsLine senior writer Gene Menez joins CBS Local's Katie Johnston to preview Saturday's 146th running of the Kentucky Derby. The Belmont winner, Tiz the Law is a big favorite entering the race and Gene lays out why he thinks drawing the 17th post actually plays into his favor. Katie Johnston...

