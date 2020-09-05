Check out the scenes from a fanless Kentucky Derby (PHOTOS)
Saturday, 5 September 2020 () Greetings on an unusual Kentucky Derby day. A fanless Derby at Churchill Downs Racetrack has created an eerie atmosphere in Louisville as the facility is normally defined by its massive crowds, boisterous personalities and endless energy on Derby week. However, a quieter and more muted tone hangs over the event as only essential personnel, participants and media are roaming the track. Protesters who objected to CDI hosting the Derby have gathered outside the racetrack, and counter-protesters…
