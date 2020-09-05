Check out the scenes from a fanless Kentucky Derby (PHOTOS)

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Will Tiz the Law win the Kentucky Derby



Sports Pulse: Dan Wolken on what to expect from this years Kentucky Derby Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:11 Published 3 days ago Ahead of Kentucky Derby, worker shortage looms for trainers



As they prepare for the Kentucky Derby, horse racing officials are warning that President Donald Trump’s immigration orders threaten to cause a labor shortage for the industry. Trainers say that.. Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY Published 6 days ago Kentucky Derby to run with no spectators this year



Kentucky Derby organizers announce no fans will be allowed to attend the race next month due to coronavirus. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:04 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this