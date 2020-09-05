Global  
 

Bangladesh mosque blast death toll rises

SBS Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Twenty people have been confirmed dead following the suspected gas explosion and fire at a mosque in Dhaka.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Gas pipeline blast kills worshippers in Bangladesh

Gas pipeline blast kills worshippers in Bangladesh 01:12

 A suspected gas pipeline explosion at a mosque in Bangladesh killed 17 people and injured dozens as worshippers were about to end their prayers, officials said on Saturday. Soraya Ali reports.

