You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources US will have a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine this year: Donald Trump



While addressing the Republican National Convention in Washington on August 27, US President Donald Trump said, "We have three different vaccines in the final trial stage. We are producing them in.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35 Published 1 week ago Vaccine makers fret over EU legal liability



In the EU, vaccine makers will only get limited protection from legal claims over side-effects from the shots being devoloped to treat COVID-19, and that may be hampering deals to supply the treatments.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:34 Published 2 weeks ago FDA Chief Refutes Trump’s Baseless Claim That ‘Deep State’ Is Slowing Vaccine Development



The head of the FDA refuted baseless claims by President Trump that a “deep state” was preventing coronavirus vaccine development until after the election. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:01 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this