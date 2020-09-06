The Latest: Melbourne keeps lockdown, charges 8 for protest Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

MELBOURNE, Australia — The premier of Australia’s Victoria state announced a slight easing of restrictions in Melbourne but the country’s second-largest city will remain in lockdown until at least Oct. 26.



State police charged a protester with assault after an officer suffered cuts to the head during an anti-lockdown rally in Melbourne on Saturday.



Police said that seven others have been charged with breaching COVID-19 directions after about 200 gathered at the Shrine of Remembrance and Albert Park. Scuffles between protesters and police resulted in more than 160 fines for contravening lockdown measures or not wearing a mask.



“Despite all the warnings, it was disappointing to see individuals turn out to protest in the city, putting the lives of Victorians at risk,” a police statement said.



On Sunday, health officials said Victoria recorded 63 new cases and five more deaths. It takes the state’s total fatalities to 666 and the national death toll to 753.



Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said that from Sept. 13, the nightly curfew will start an hour later at 9 p.m. and run until 5 a.m. People living alone can nominate a friend or family member who can visit them. Two hours of daily exercise will be allowed, including social interactions such as a picnic at a park or reading a book at the beach.



He said further restrictions could be eased from Sept. 28 and the government will consider lifting the curfew entirely from Oct. 26.



“We can’t run out of lockdown. We have to take steady and safe steps out of lockdown to find that COVID normal,” Andrews said.



___



HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK



— Refugee families face unique struggles with online school



— Thanks, but no: Small businesses shun payroll tax deferral



— Spanish doctors... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources North Melbourne's Alfred Street tower remains in lockdown as restrictions eased on others



Nine public housing towers in Melbourne went into hard lockdown on July 4, after a cluster of coronavirus cases in the commission flats, preventing residents from leaving their apartments entirely. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 09:25 Published on July 10, 2020 Public towers in Melbourne in lockdown after COVID-19 outbreak in Australia



Nine public housing apartment blocks around Melbourne went into hard lockdown on Saturday, (July 4) for at least five days due to an outbreak of coronavirus, as seen in this drone footage. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 07:37 Published on July 10, 2020 Melbourne begins second stint of lockdown after coronavirus spike



The entire Australian city of Melbourne and its surrounding area saw a return of lockdown measures on Thursday following a recent surge of coronavirus cases.About five million people living in the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published on July 9, 2020

Tweets about this

