Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Despite Harley not co-hosting, riders hit town amid scaled-back Milwaukee Rally

bizjournals Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Multiple southeast Wisconsin Harley-Davidson dealerships hosted riders for the usual Milwaukee Rally on Labor Day weekend despite the company not participating due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Check out the attached slideshow to see photos from some of the events. Harley riders started cruising through Milwaukee-area streets and highways as the weekend approached and headed to dealerships including Milwaukee Harley-Davidson in Milwaukee, Suburban Motors in Thiensville, Wisconsin Harley-Davidson…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Off-duty Milwaukee Community Service Officer killed over glass clippings [Video]

Off-duty Milwaukee Community Service Officer killed over glass clippings

An off-duty Milwaukee Police Community Service Officer was shot and killed over grass clippings, according to a family friend. Milwaukee Police identify the community service officer as Naeem Sarosh,..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:12Published
The 22nd Annual MKE Short Film Festival [Video]

The 22nd Annual MKE Short Film Festival

For over two decades, the Milwaukee Independent Film Society has been celebrating local, national, and global filmmakers at the Milwaukee Short Film Festival. Unsurprisingly, COVID-19 has had an impact..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:13Published
Positively Milwaukee with Carole Meekins (08/30/20) [Video]

Positively Milwaukee with Carole Meekins (08/30/20)

Here's another episode of Positively Milwaukee with Carole Meekins. Thanks for watching!

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 22:23Published

Tweets about this