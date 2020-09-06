Despite Harley not co-hosting, riders hit town amid scaled-back Milwaukee Rally
Sunday, 6 September 2020 () Multiple southeast Wisconsin Harley-Davidson dealerships hosted riders for the usual Milwaukee Rally on Labor Day weekend despite the company not participating due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Check out the attached slideshow to see photos from some of the events. Harley riders started cruising through Milwaukee-area streets and highways as the weekend approached and headed to dealerships including Milwaukee Harley-Davidson in Milwaukee, Suburban Motors in Thiensville, Wisconsin Harley-Davidson…
