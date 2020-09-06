Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

REI's Labor Day sale is going on now through September 7 — here are 10 great deals from Klean Kanteen, REI Co-Op, La Sportiva, and more

Business Insider Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Save up to 40% on brands like Klean Kanteen, Arc'teryx, Osprey, and more during REI's Labor Day sale, running from August 28 through September 7.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Labor Day deals: What to buy and what to avoid

Labor Day deals: What to buy and what to avoid 00:41

 When a holiday comes around, sales tend to follow. Labor Day is no different! So, let's break down what deals you should lookout for and what you should avoid.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Essential workers say Labor Day means more this year [Video]

Essential workers say Labor Day means more this year

Essential workers say Labor Day means more this year

Credit: WTHIPublished
Coronavirus cases rising in 22 U.S. states [Video]

Coronavirus cases rising in 22 U.S. states

[NFA] Coronavirus cases are rising in 22 of the 50 U.S. states, according to a Reuters analysis, a worrisome trend on a Labor Day holiday weekend traditionally filled with family gatherings and parties..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:12Published
Officials across the US urge public to practice social distancing this Labor Day [Video]

Officials across the US urge public to practice social distancing this Labor Day

Officials across the nation are echoing Gov. Steve Sisolak's message and telling the public to practice social distancing this Labor Day weekend. ABC's Alex Presha has more.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:13Published

Related news from verified sources

New Balance’s Labor Day Event takes 25% off sitewide: Running shoes, apparel, more

 Refresh your workout gear with the New Balance Labor Day Sale that’s offering* 25% off* sitewide. Discount is applied at checkout. New Balance Rewards Members...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this