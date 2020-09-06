REI's Labor Day sale is going on now through September 7 — here are 10 great deals from Klean Kanteen, REI Co-Op, La Sportiva, and more

Essential workers say Labor Day means more this year
Essential workers say Labor Day means more this year
Coronavirus cases rising in 22 U.S. states
[NFA] Coronavirus cases are rising in 22 of the 50 U.S. states, according to a Reuters analysis, a worrisome trend on a Labor Day holiday weekend traditionally filled with family gatherings and parties..
Officials across the US urge public to practice social distancing this Labor Day
Officials across the nation are echoing Gov. Steve Sisolak's message and telling the public to practice social distancing this Labor Day weekend. ABC's Alex Presha has more.