Typhoon Haishen threatens South Korea after battering Japan

Busan resident documents damage after Typhoon Maysak sweeps through South Korea
Footage shows the damaged caused by Typhoon Maysak in Busan, South Korea, today (September 3).
South Korea's weather agency said that Maysak brought winds reaching up to 140 kilometers (87 miles)..
Korean Peninsula battered by its second typhoon in a week
Typhoon Maysak hits the peninsula, much of it already soaked by a season of extreme weather.
Strong winds and heavy rain smash into residential building during Typhoon Maysak in South Korea
This is the terrifying moment Typhoon Maysak smashed into an apartment block in Busan, South Korea, on Wednesday night (September 2).
Residents battled to close the doors and strong rain and wind..
