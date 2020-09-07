Global  
 

Typhoon Haishen threatens South Korea after battering Japan

Hindu Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
South Korea hunkered down as Typhoon Haishen arrived on the shores of its southern peninsula on Monday, after the powerful storm battered Japan's so
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Typhoon hits Japan with power outages

Typhoon hits Japan with power outages 01:15

 Typhoon Haishen drew closer to Japan's southern mainland on Sunday, cutting power and prompting authorities to recommend evacuation and warn of potentially record rainfall, unprecedented wind, high tides and large ocean swells. Olivia Chan reports.

