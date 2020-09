Airtel unveils ‘unlimited’ broadband plan Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

As the cash-rich Reliance Jio takes steps to spread its business in the lucrative home broadband category, the country’s oldest private telco Airtel on Sunday announced an aggressive fightback, offering unlimited high-speed data up to 3,500 GB per month, free calls, and zero-cost Android TV box, at plans beginning from Rs 499. 👓 View full article

