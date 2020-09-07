Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A US-UK trade deal could reignite stagnant global trade relations, whether Trump or Biden wins in November

Business Insider Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
The president of Britain's biggest business group, calls for a swift transatlantic trade deal, whatever the result of the presidential election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: UK to EU: do Brexit deal soon, or we 'move on'

UK to EU: do Brexit deal soon, or we 'move on' 01:32

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned the EU he's prepared to walk away from Brexit talks if there's no free trade deal by mid-October. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amid protests, Argentina postpones mega trade deal with China to produce pig [Video]

Amid protests, Argentina postpones mega trade deal with China to produce pig

The Argentine Foreign Ministry led by Felipe Solá reported from his Twitter account that the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with China that was scheduled to be signed today is postponed..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:45Published
Barnier: UK-EU trade deal post-Brexit unlikely [Video]

Barnier: UK-EU trade deal post-Brexit unlikely

EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned agreeing a post-Brexit trade deal beforethe deadline currently “seems unlikely”, as he suggested Britain is “wastingvaluable time”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
U.S., China agree to trade talks [Video]

U.S., China agree to trade talks

China and the United States have agreed to hold trade talks "in the coming days" to evaluate the progress of their Phase 1 trade deal six months after it took effect in February, the Chinese commerce..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:03Published

Tweets about this