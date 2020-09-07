A US-UK trade deal could reignite stagnant global trade relations, whether Trump or Biden wins in November
Monday, 7 September 2020 (
3 days ago) The president of Britain's biggest business group, calls for a swift transatlantic trade deal, whatever the result of the presidential election.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Barnier: UK-EU trade deal post-Brexit unlikely
EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned agreeing a post-Brexit trade deal beforethe deadline currently “seems unlikely”, as he suggested Britain is “wastingvaluable time”.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 3 weeks ago
U.S., China agree to trade talks
China and the United States have agreed to hold trade talks "in the coming days" to evaluate the progress of their Phase 1 trade deal six months after it took effect in February, the Chinese commerce..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:03 Published 3 weeks ago
Tweets about this