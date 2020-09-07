A US-UK trade deal could reignite stagnant global trade relations, whether Trump or Biden wins in November

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Amid protests, Argentina postpones mega trade deal with China to produce pig



The Argentine Foreign Ministry led by Felipe Solá reported from his Twitter account that the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with China that was scheduled to be signed today is postponed.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:45 Published 1 week ago Barnier: UK-EU trade deal post-Brexit unlikely



EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned agreeing a post-Brexit trade deal beforethe deadline currently “seems unlikely”, as he suggested Britain is “wastingvaluable time”. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 3 weeks ago U.S., China agree to trade talks



China and the United States have agreed to hold trade talks "in the coming days" to evaluate the progress of their Phase 1 trade deal six months after it took effect in February, the Chinese commerce.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:03 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this