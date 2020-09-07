Ivy City's The Lane pivoted from fun family space to education center. Co-founder Rachel Lubin tells us how.
Monday, 7 September 2020 () Rachel Lubin co-founded The Lane Social Club, an 8,000-square-foot activity center for children and adults at 1408 Okie St. NE in Ivy City. It opened in February. What was your vision for The Lane pre-Covid? As parents of young kids living in the city, me and my business partner Molly Nizhnikov were always trying to find spaces that cater to young families but found that it didn’t exist. Either parents are begrudgingly at a space meant for kids or kids make sure you don’t have fun at a space…
