You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Just In Time For School, America Is Facing A Laptop Shortage



The novel coronavirus pandemic quickly began forcing Americans to work from home and many students to attend school remotely. Unsurprisingly, there was a huge demand for laptop computers. And with.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:42 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this Crash Signal Unemployment diary: I'm a 36-year-old massage therapist in Illinois who's been out of work since March #website… https://t.co/PMtT1tzW2m 46 seconds ago Richard Casarez Unemployment diary: I'm a 37-year-old shift manager in Wisconsin who's been out of work since March https://t.co/Ok6SZmkiSt 16 minutes ago Richard Casarez Unemployment diary: I'm a 43-year-old administrative assistant in Vermont who's been out of work since March https://t.co/8B43baS7Wa 16 minutes ago Richard Casarez Unemployment diary: I'm a 30-year-old marketing specialist in Texas who's been out of work since April https://t.co/RudrK986dw 16 minutes ago Richard Casarez Unemployment diary: I'm a 55-year-old visitor services manager in Rhode Island who's been out of work since April https://t.co/gvX0W3okpP 17 minutes ago Richard Casarez Unemployment diary: I'm a 40-year-old marketing manager in South Dakota who's been out of work since May https://t.co/MWbH1opuVR 17 minutes ago Richard Casarez Unemployment diary: I'm a 44-year-old vice president of professional services in Oregon who's been unemployed since… https://t.co/QRLzNyuumn 17 minutes ago Richard Casarez Unemployment diary: I'm a 55-year-old help desk coordinator in Ohio who's been out of work since May https://t.co/1fiJHF2PHh 18 minutes ago