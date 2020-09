You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA: Backpacker Drives Through California Wildfire



A woman's backpacking trip to the Sierra National Forest in California last weekend was "cut short by unforeseen thunder, ash rain, and having to drive through literal fire." Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:14 Published 1 hour ago Sierra Wildfire Sends Monster Smoke Plume Into Northern California, Nevada



The Creek Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada north of Fresno blew up Saturday afternoon sending a giant plume of smoke into the Lake Tahoe basin and west into the Central Valley. Darren Peck reports... Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:18 Published 2 days ago Dozens of fire trucks cause traffic jam during blaze in the Philippines



Dozens of fire trucks were stranded in a traffic jam while they responded to a burning commercial building. The fire rescue unit rushed to douse the flames engulfing the room of a building in Manila.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:56 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this