A graphic video showing an apparent suicide is circulating on TikTok, and users are warning each other not to watch it
Monday, 7 September 2020 (
19 minutes ago) TikTok said in a statement that its "systems have been automatically detecting and flagging" clips of the apparent suicide.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Influencer is crowned TikTok's Blair Waldorf over apartment tour
Hey there Upper East Siders, turns out you can make living in a 500-square-foot studio enviable.That’s what Allie Provost did to her Upper East Side abode according to a recent TikTok apartment..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 00:59 Published 3 weeks ago
Homeowner captures mysterious flying creature on Ring camera
A viral video of a mysterious fairy-like creature has thousands of TikTok users scratching their heads and believing in Neverland.On August 4, Twitter user bnitaapleb_m uploaded footage from her Ring..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 00:58 Published on August 6, 2020
Facebook launches TikTok rival inside Instagram
Facebook rolled out a new short-form video service called Reels within its popular Instagram app in an apparent attempt to steal some of rival TikTok's teen users. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50 Published on August 5, 2020
Tweets about this