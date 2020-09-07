Global  
 

Florida reported its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly 3 months on Labor Day

Business Insider Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
There were 1,838 new Covid-19 cases on Labor Day. The last time new cases were this low was on June 15, officials say.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Beach Goers Flock To Jersey Shore For Labor Day

Beach Goers Flock To Jersey Shore For Labor Day 01:42

 Many people are staking out their spots on the Jersey Shore this Labor Day. As CBS2's Nick Caloway reports, masks are required on New Jersey beaches if social distancing isn't possible.

