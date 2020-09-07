Chiqui6 RT @businessinsider: Florida reported its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly 3 months on Labor Day https://t.co/rseWZVIXzV 3 minutes ago K Dubb Florida reported its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly 3 months on Labor Day https://t.co/up1bNMc1Le #business #feedly 5 minutes ago Manny Hood Florida reported its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly 3 months on Labor Day https://t.co/ALTxVWTXi7 12 minutes ago bruce liebman Florida reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in 3 months - Business Insider https://t.co/2RMRRk9mJX 13 minutes ago Business Insider Florida reported its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly 3 months on Labor Day https://t.co/rseWZVIXzV 16 minutes ago 24 birre.votasi votano ma non farti fregare RT @cgtnamerica: Health officials in the U.S state of Florida reported 1,838 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the lowest since June when new case… 30 minutes ago