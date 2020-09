Another popular Boeing plane is reportedly being investigated by the FAA after newly discovered production errors ground 8 aircraft Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Eight Boeing 787 Dreamliners were grounded after a potentially unsafe combination of two issues stemming from production errors was discovered. šŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Wall St Solver Another popular Boeing plane is reportedly being investigated by the FAA after newly discovered production errors gā€¦ https://t.co/3dcXcVGsiR 1 minute ago LeonardoZ Another popular Boeing plane is reportedly being investigated by the FAA after newly discovered production errors gā€¦ https://t.co/FOZx1u9cif 6 minutes ago Michael Lisse Another popular Boeing plane is reportedly being investigated by the FAA after newly discovered production errors gā€¦ https://t.co/qqr3elGSH7 8 minutes ago