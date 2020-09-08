Comic Books Flourish on Crowdfunding Sites, Drawing Big Names
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 (
1 week ago) Prominent arrivals include Boom Studios, which is working with Keanu Reeves on a Kickstarter project. But critics are questioning whether projects from established publishers are crowding out others.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Talking parrot becomes very demanding in the morning
We all have demanding lives, but this is what it's like when you live with a talking parrot. Einstein perches on his play stand while his owner prepares something to eat. In a demanding tone, he..
Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:21 Published 4 days ago
Talented parrot talks exactly like Matthew McConaughey
Einstein is a Texan so naturally, he has a guy crush on Matthew McConaughey. Einstein is playing with a toy on his beverage carrier box that also serves as a perch on the kitchen counter. He says,..
Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:17 Published 3 weeks ago
Parrot loves books so much that he gives them kisses
Einstein the parrot gives a friendly greeting by waving and asked, "what colors?" Then he begins to give the books on the bookcase lots of air kisses! He wants raspberries too? You're so..
Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:28 Published 3 weeks ago
Tweets about this